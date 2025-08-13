Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 317,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 42,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $93.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

