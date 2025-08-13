Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,158 Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,797,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,265,000 after purchasing an additional 544,353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,704,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,311 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,531,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.12.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $75,034.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,322.55. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.08. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.