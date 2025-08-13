Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,491 FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 52.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 104.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 19.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in FormFactor by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FORM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FormFactor from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

FormFactor Price Performance

FORM opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,496.68. This trade represents a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FormFactor

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.