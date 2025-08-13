Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 2,510 Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRT. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on IRT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Compass Point raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $161.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 566.67%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

