Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 415 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $130.97 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $114.73 and a one year high of $150.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.74.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

