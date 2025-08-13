Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 726 Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 465.4% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $86.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $64.21 and a 12 month high of $86.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

