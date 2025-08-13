Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ – Free Report) by 36,033.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAZ. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 37.5% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 109,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 29,885 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 45.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of FAZ opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $9.92.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

