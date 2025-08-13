Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 1,320 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 236.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,900,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,570,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,838 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,683,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,204 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,247,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,378,000 after acquiring an additional 374,850 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,689,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,194,000 after purchasing an additional 96,067 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of CFG stock opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.