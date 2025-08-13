Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 1,502 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 132.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Mosaic by 32.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 56,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 9.9% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 18,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,595,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,113,000 after buying an additional 226,856 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $1,468,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $481,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Mosaic from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

Mosaic Stock Down 4.2%

MOS stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mosaic

In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,948.58. This represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.