Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 856.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 934,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,604,000 after purchasing an additional 836,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,836,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,011,000 after purchasing an additional 538,850 shares in the last quarter. Alfreton Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,457,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,898,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $202.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.51. The company has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -594.38 and a beta of 1.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $74.88 and a one year high of $219.00.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.58 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.88.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 59,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total value of $11,843,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at $48,382,465. This represents a 19.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $4,889,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,445.20. The trade was a 80.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,678 shares of company stock worth $114,296,189 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

