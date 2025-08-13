Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLL. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,433,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,514,000.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
NASDAQ TSLL opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14.
