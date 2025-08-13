Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 147,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the first quarter valued at $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMVT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Immunovant to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Immunovant Trading Up 3.0%

IMVT stock opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.66. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $50,910.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 204,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,279.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Geffner sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $43,287.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 221,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,123.75. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,869 shares of company stock valued at $140,384. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Immunovant Profile

(Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.