Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 24,782 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHLS. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,350,000. Goodlander Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,295,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,233,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,938 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,415,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 519.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,053,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 883,662 shares during the period.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $772.37 million, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.87 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

