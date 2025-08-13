Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 2,711 COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 321.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at COPT Defense Properties

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $117,426.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE CDP opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on CDP

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.