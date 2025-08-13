Headlands Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 216,619 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 24,482,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,245 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,616,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 1,020,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 385,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 506,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

ESPR stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.82. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.94.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $82.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.55 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

