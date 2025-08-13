Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 360.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Open Text alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Price Performance

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.12. Open Text Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Open Text from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Open Text from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

View Our Latest Report on Open Text

About Open Text

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.