Headlands Technologies LLC Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,106 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Machines were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth $78,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUNR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $16.00 to $10.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Machines news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 80,508 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $970,121.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,111,954.40. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 201,270 shares of company stock worth $2,481,659 over the last three months. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

LUNR opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $50.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Featured Articles

