Headlands Technologies LLC Has $56,000 Stake in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 619.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,008,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,595 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,888,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,815,000 after acquiring an additional 310,095 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,524,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,271,000 after acquiring an additional 277,746 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,072,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,911,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,357,000 after acquiring an additional 73,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.7%

MGIC Investment stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 62.58%. The business had revenue of $304.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

MGIC Investment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGIC Investment news, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $786,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 249,401 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,294.22. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $529,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,393.55. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,203 shares of company stock worth $5,010,848 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

