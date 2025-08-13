Headlands Technologies LLC Has $61,000 Position in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 64.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3,390.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COLD opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $650.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -484.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

