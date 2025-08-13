Headlands Technologies LLC Has $63,000 Holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 368.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ProShares Bitcoin ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 237.3% during the first quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 57,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40,181 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 38,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 164.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 0.5%

BITO stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $27.88.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.