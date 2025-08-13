Headlands Technologies LLC Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,113,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,890 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in GATX by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 700,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,565,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 364,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,479,000 after acquiring an additional 185,321 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in GATX by 67,875.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 356,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,305,000 after acquiring an additional 355,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 2,826.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 351,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,432,000 after acquiring an additional 339,262 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In other news, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $335,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,599.54. This represents a 22.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total transaction of $2,929,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,916.88. This trade represents a 64.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,096. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $158.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.39. GATX Corporation has a 12-month low of $127.69 and a 12-month high of $168.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.11. GATX had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $430.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 27.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GATX shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Get Our Latest Report on GATX

GATX Company Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.