Headlands Technologies LLC Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 227.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBTC. Palacios Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,170,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,353,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 942.4% during the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 290,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after acquiring an additional 262,362 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $94.06 on Wednesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $96.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.52. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

