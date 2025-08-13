Headlands Technologies LLC Increases Stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Free Report) by 1,030.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMDL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Price Performance

AMDL stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

