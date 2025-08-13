Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $45,000 in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $237.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $948.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.02. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $191.21 and a twelve month high of $311.28.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

