Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $62,000 in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the first quarter valued at $607,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SLM in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 24.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 40,378 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 19.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70. SLM Corporation has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). SLM had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SLM Corporation will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. SLM’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SLM from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other SLM news, EVP Kerri A. Palmer sold 55,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $1,771,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 119,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,139.13. The trade was a 31.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

