Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $68,000 in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 9,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $114.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.30. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $115.62.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.58. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,160,550.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 102,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,480.97. This trade represents a 12.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $98.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Primoris Services

Primoris Services Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.