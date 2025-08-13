Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $80,000 in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.90.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of EPRT opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $34.88. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.72 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 44.48%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $435,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,406.40. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

