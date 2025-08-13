Headlands Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,861 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 135,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 74,707 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Symbotic by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth $324,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $32.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Baird R W cut shares of Symbotic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Arete Research cut shares of Symbotic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Maria G. Freve sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $26,160.94. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,312 shares in the company, valued at $181,265.76. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniela L. Rus sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $690,595.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,416. This trade represents a 51.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,492,282 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of -738.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04. Symbotic Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $64.16.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $592.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.55 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

