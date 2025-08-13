Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ATI by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,901,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,190,000 after buying an additional 817,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of ATI by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,875,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,432,000 after buying an additional 3,446,919 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP raised its stake in shares of ATI by 601.7% during the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,567,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,328,000 after buying an additional 3,058,628 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATI by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,155,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,677,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ATI by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,765,000 after buying an additional 82,189 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $115.00 price target on shares of ATI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ATI from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $120.00 target price on shares of ATI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $3,733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 306,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,886,127.08. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Morehouse sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $598,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,544.37. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,259 shares of company stock valued at $16,026,385 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.23 and a 200-day moving average of $68.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $96.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

