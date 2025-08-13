Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 22,846.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after acquiring an additional 489,142 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,099,000 after purchasing an additional 384,149 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 374,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,952,000 after purchasing an additional 234,078 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,203,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 563,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,651,000 after purchasing an additional 70,644 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $193.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The company has a market cap of $261.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.20). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.73 billion. Equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

