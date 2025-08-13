Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 668 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day moving average of $74.26.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on EW shares. Daiwa America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.90.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,879.68. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $198,918.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 50,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,554.40. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,134 shares of company stock worth $1,311,745 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

