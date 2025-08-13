Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 939.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SRH Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $110.42 on Wednesday. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.93 and a 1 year high of $144.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 240.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.56 and its 200-day moving average is $111.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $356.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.56 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $2,801,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 367,984 shares in the company, valued at $51,543,518.88. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total value of $504,350.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,767.50. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,211 shares of company stock valued at $11,849,216 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHAK. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Shake Shack from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Shake Shack from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHAK

Shake Shack Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.