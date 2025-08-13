Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $59,000 Investment in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,509,000 after purchasing an additional 25,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $916,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 126,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RARE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

RARE opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $60.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.25.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.37 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 87.34% and a negative return on equity of 237.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.52) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $89,922.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,712.16. This represents a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

