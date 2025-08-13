Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,120 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 237,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 18,135 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 120,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 43,595 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,230,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,587,000 after buying an additional 975,147 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 365.8% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,876,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,718,000 after buying an additional 5,400,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 155,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of KGC opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 9.68%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

