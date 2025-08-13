Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the first quarter worth $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 137,400.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 783,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after buying an additional 92,444 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Up 2.0%

BATS ARKG opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $31.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

