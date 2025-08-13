Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,276,000 after purchasing an additional 81,097 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Carter’s Trading Up 3.5%

CRI stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $905.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.26). Carter’s had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $585.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 319.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous dividend of $0.22. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Carter’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Carter’s from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

