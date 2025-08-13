Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of HDV opened at $120.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.94. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $106.00 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

