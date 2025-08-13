Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $66.83. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

