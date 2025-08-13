Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 357.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 54,931.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,512,000 after purchasing an additional 474,060 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 6,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 285,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,963,000 after purchasing an additional 281,317 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 326,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,240,000 after purchasing an additional 234,780 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $48,724,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 466.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after purchasing an additional 193,703 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of RGA stock opened at $186.18 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $233.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.64.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

