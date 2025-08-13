Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,805 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHB. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 70,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 627,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 36.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHB opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.84.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $217.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

