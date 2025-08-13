Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 1,435 Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Get Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 9,110.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NVDU stock opened at $130.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $730.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 4.15. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.85.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.6067 per share. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.