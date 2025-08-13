Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 2,996 Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,234,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,846 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,125 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,377,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,734,000 after purchasing an additional 792,330 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,348,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 12.3% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 790,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 86,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

