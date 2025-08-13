Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 223.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,607,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,689,000 after buying an additional 118,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,862,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,659,000 after buying an additional 456,363 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 146,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 60.4% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Rayonier Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 68.53%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

About Rayonier

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.