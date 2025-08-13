Headlands Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 93,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 32,299 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $100.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.90. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.74 and a 52-week high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

