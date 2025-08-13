Headlands Technologies LLC Reduces Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 94.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 147,576 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 826.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CommScope from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on shares of CommScope in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CommScope had a net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

