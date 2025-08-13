Headlands Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 92.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $109.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.51. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a one year low of $98.95 and a one year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

