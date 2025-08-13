Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 154 Shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American States Water by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,938 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American States Water by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,924,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,627,000 after acquiring an additional 45,708 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American States Water by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 153,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 897 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,898.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,350.27. The trade was a 11.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWR opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. American States Water Company has a 52-week low of $70.29 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average is $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.62.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). American States Water had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $163.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American States Water Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 56.88%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

