Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 240 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $245.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

