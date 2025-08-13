Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 43,637 Shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 97.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,637 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P 500 were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 stock opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30. ProShares Short S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $51.37.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

