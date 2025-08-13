Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,156,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after purchasing an additional 241,003 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 19.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,752,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 447,917 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 116,754 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 215,455 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMI opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.86. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $419.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $10.00 price target on Owens & Minor in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

